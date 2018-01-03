DCFS reports interruption of EBT service for about an hour in Louisiana, other states

The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) reported its staff is looking into an interruption of Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) service that has now been corrected.

Officials said the problem lasted about an hour. They added Louisiana and other states were affected.

DCFS reported its vendor has corrected the problem and all transactions are now going through.

Officials said they will provide further information when it becomes available.

