Man found shot to death on Avenue E; victim identified

One man is dead after a reported shooting in Baton Rouge, according to investigators.

The Baton Rouge Police Department reports the incident happened on Avenue E near Elmer Avenue around 11:50 a.m. They say the black male victim was found lying next to a vehicle in 10100 block of Avenue E suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Police say the victim died at the scene. The victim has been identified by the East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office as Billie Rollins, 59, of Baker.

Sgt. L’Jean Mckneely with BRPD says investigators need help from the community in this case. “It’s in broad daylight, early morning hours, people are out and about in this neighborhood and someone saw something,” he said. “Please give us a call so we can work this case to the best of our ability."

No other details are currently available. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Violent Crime Unit at 225-389-4869 or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

