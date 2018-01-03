Duplicate charges causing havoc for Capital One customers

The affected customers are seeing charges for the same purchase appear numerous times on their account, with the amount being deducted from their available balance each time. (Source: WAFB)

Customers of Capital One bank might think they are seeing double, or in some cases triple, as the same transaction is being subtracted from their accounts multiple times. (Source: Capital One)

What's in your wallet? Maybe nothing, if you bank at Capital One.

Technical issues are causing some debit card transactions to post more than once for certain customers, leaving some with overdrawn accounts.

In some cases, the same charge is being deducted up to three times.

Capital One sent out a tweet telling customers to “rest assured our support teams are engaged and working towards a fix.”

The bank urged customers to check their online app for updates. A Capital One spokesperson said customers will be credited for the inaccurate charges but did not give a timeline for when those credits will be posted.

Debit card bank transactions have us seeing double today. Rest assured our support teams are engaged & working towards a fix. Hanging on the phone? We know the waiting game's no fun & we apologize for the holdup. In the meantime, you can login online or via the app for updates. — Capital One (@AskCapitalOne) January 3, 2018

