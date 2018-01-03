LifeShare Blood Centers hosting daily blood drives to boost loca - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

LifeShare Blood Centers hosting daily blood drives to boost local blood supply

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

LifeShare Donor Center is hosting daily blood drives for the first week in January to help restock the shelves that are low due to the winter months. 

The LifeShare Donor Center on North Blvd. will be open Wednesday, January 3, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday, January 4, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday, January 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. All donors will receive a long sleeve t-shirt and a pass from Sky Zone for 30 minutes of free jumping.

On Wednesday, January 3, the LifeShare Mobile Blood Bus will be parked at Whole Foods on Jefferson & Corporate between 2:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Donors will receive a long sleeve t-shirt and a pass from All-Star Lanes for a free game of bowling.

On Thursday, January 4, the LifeShare Mobile Blood Bus will be located at the following locations and times:

  • Wal-Mart in Central from 2:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Donors will receive a long sleeve t-shirt and a pass from Laser Tag of Baton Rouge for a free game of Laser Tag
  • Rouses in Denham Springs from 2:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Donors will receive a long sleeve t-shirt and a pass from Laser Tag of Baton Rouge for a free game of Laser Tag

On Friday, January 5, the LifeShare Mobile Blood Bus will be parked at the following locations and times:

  • Wal-Mart in Gonzales from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Donors will receive a long sleeve t-shirt and a pass from Laser Tag of Baton Rouge for a free game of Laser Tag
  • Wal-Mart in Zachary from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Donors will receive a long sleeve t-shirt and a pass from Laser Tag of Baton Rouge for a free game of Laser Tag

For any questions regarding blood donations, call the LifeShare Blood Center in Baton Rouge at (225) 383-7728. The center is located at 3849 North Boulevard.

