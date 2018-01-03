LifeShare Blood Centers hosting daily blood drives to boost local blood supply

It did not get as cold Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning as we expected, but the freeze durations were still on the order of 8 to 10 hours for much of the WAFB region. The additive effects of multiple days with extended freezes is really beginning to take its toll in the region, as evidenced by the number of house fires, as well as the widespread drop in water pressure for many communities.More >>
East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is announcing the hire of two new additions to her administration. Veneeth Iyengar has been hired as the new Assistant Chief Administrative Officer and Rachel Haney has been hired at the new Chief Communications Officer.More >>
Officials with the Gonzales Police Department are investigating the shooting death of man Tuesday afternoon. Just after 3 p.m. on Tuesday, January 2, officers were dispatched to a clearing between Vesta Trailer Park and Verna Street in Gonzales. A call had come in about a body being seen in a ditch there. Upon arrival, officers reported finding a deceased, middle-aged man who had been shot multiple times. No ID was found on his person. Detectives are currently investigating th...More >>
The SU campuses in Baton Rouge, including the SU Law Center and Ag Center, will close immediately due to utility work in progress.More >>
One man is dead after a reported shooting in Baton Rouge, according to investigators.More >>
The National Weather Service said a wintry mix of snow and freezing rain was expected Wednesday mainly along the Atlantic seaboard from Florida to North Carolina.More >>
Police are searching for the teenager and two women who were caught on camera beating up a Waffle House employee.More >>
A contractor found a major failure in the family’s vacation cabin’s heating system, officials say.More >>
President Donald Trump is blasting his former chief strategist ahead of the release of a new, unflattering book.More >>
Customers of Capital One bank might think they are seeing double, or in some cases triple, as the same transaction is being subtracted from their accounts multiple times.More >>
The suspect claims the shooting was in self-defense.More >>
Don't butter that biscuit until you check the package!More >>
Someone sneaked into an Arkansas family's farm under the cover of darkness and massacred their animals, according to Woodruff County Sheriff's Department.More >>
An Amber Alert has been discontinued in Texas for two children from Round Rock on Wednesday after the Round Rock police said they believe the suspect and girls are in Colorado.More >>
You've probably heard it hundreds of times: Prevent your pipes from freezing. Frozen pipes can burst, causing the homeowner thousands of dollars in damage.More >>
