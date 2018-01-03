Marshall football player paralyzed in Maryland shooting

SEVERN, Md. (AP) - The mother of a Marshall University football player shot at a New Year's party in Maryland says he is paralyzed.
News outlets report redshirt freshman defensive tackle Larry Aaron was one of two people struck by gunfire at a house party in Severn early Monday morning. Anne Arundel police spokesman Marc Limansky says it doesn't appear Aaron was the intended target of the shooting.
Aaron's mother, Melissa Aaron, told The Herald-Dispatch the bullet lodged in the Columbia native's spine, leaving him paralyzed from the waist down. She says doctors cannot operate, at the risk of doing more damage.
Police estimate there were more than 100 people at the party. No suspects have been named.
Marshall University Head Football Coach Doc Holliday expressed support for Aaron on Twitter .
A 17-year-old also was shot in the arm.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
