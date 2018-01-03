Family dog dies in Baton Rouge house fire, investigators say

Emergency crews responded to a fire early Wednesday morning that destroyed a home and resulted in the death of a family pet.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department reported it happened on Capital Heights Avenue at Richland Avenue in Baton Rouge a little before 6:30 a.m.

Curt Monte with BRFD said the homeowner was not there when the house caught fire, but the family's dog was found dead inside.

Monte added flames were shooting through the roof when firefighters arrived on the scene, but were quickly put out before they could spread to other homes.

According to Monte, the cause of the fire is still being investigated, but foul play is not suspected.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.