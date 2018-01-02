Duplex fire on Fairfields Avenue caused by space heater too close to bed

Firefighters responded to a house fire on Fairfields Avenue Tuesday night.

The call went out around 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday, January 2 for a duplex in the 2700 block of Fairfields Avenue near N 26th Street.

Firefighters arrived to find a rear room in the duplex on fire, but were able to quickly extinguish it. Officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department say the fire was caused by a space heater placed too close to a bed.

No injuries were reported.

