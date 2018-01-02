Experts encourage residents to protect pipes ahead of hard freeze

Twin brothers who are Gonzales firefighters will appear in this season of the CBS reality show "The Amazing Race," CBS announced in December.More >>
LifeShare Donor Center is hosting daily blood drives for the first week in January to help restock the shelves that are low due to the winter months.More >>
A boil water notice has been issued for Lafourche Parish residents in District 1.More >>
Emergency crews responded to a fire early Wednesday morning that destroyed a home and resulted in the death of a family pet.More >>
As temperatures have dropped across the area, snow began to fall in some Bayou parishes.More >>
The suspect claims the shooting was in self-defense.More >>
A couple fulfills a bride's dying wish by getting married in the hospital, surrounded by friends and family.More >>
Someone sneaked into an Arkansas family's farm under the cover of darkness and massacred their animals, according to Woodruff County Sheriff's Department.More >>
Police are attempting to track down possible suspects from the New Year’s Eve party where the athlete was shot.More >>
You've probably heard it hundreds of times: Prevent your pipes from freezing. Frozen pipes can burst, causing the homeowner thousands of dollars in damage.More >>
The National Weather Service said a wintry mix of snow and freezing rain was expected Wednesday mainly along the Atlantic seaboard from Florida to North Carolina.More >>
The president's Tuesday evening tweet came in response to Kim's New Year's address, in which he repeated fiery nuclear threats against the United States.More >>
The invasion of cold temperatures means you'll be cranking up the heat in your home, but there's a problem with the extra heat: static.More >>
Don't butter that biscuit until you check the package!More >>
