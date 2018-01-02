Alabama-Georgia championship game tickets reach record high costing nearly $2k

As of Tuesday, tickets for the 2018 College Football Playoff Championship game are going for close to $2,000. (Source: Ticketycity.com)

It won't be cheap to get into the last college football game of the season.

As of Tuesday, tickets for the 2018 College Football Playoff Championship game are going for close to $2,000. According to Ticketcity.com, the lowest cost for a ticket available for the anticipated Southeastern Conference matchup is a pair of tickets for $1,931.

On Ticketmaster, the lowest cost ticket currently available is $1,999.44 and $1,973.09 on StubHub.

The game pits Georgia against Alabama, which is making its third straight appearance in the final.

Georgia fans make up the most potential ticket buyers as the game will be played in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

One reason for the high demand for tickets could be the close proximity of the game to the two schools. Since its inception in 2014, this is the closest the game has been for both schools participating. In 2014, Ohio State faced Oregon in AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.

"We did notice a 37 percent increase in average ticket price since Georgia won the Rose Bowl," said Stephen Spiewak with Vivid Seats. "Prior to Georgia winning, the average sold ticket price was $2,218. Since Georgia won, that price has jumped to $3,037."

