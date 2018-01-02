New Baton Rouge police chief to be sworn in January 8

Baton Rouge's next police chief will be sworn in on Monday, January 8.

Murphy Paul, who was recently selected by East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome to be the next chief of the Baton Rouge Police Department, will be officially sworn in on Monday, January 8.

The ceremony, which is open to the public, will be held at 2 p.m. in the metro council chambers of City Hall.

Paul was one of seven candidate publicly interviewed by Broome's chief selection review committee. Paul is a native of New Orleans and has a degree in criminal justice from Loyola University. He joined the Louisiana State Police in 1994 and became a lieutenant colonel. He most recently served as the deputy superintendent of the Bureau of Investigation. While serving with LSP, Paul worked in the narcotics, internal affairs, detective, criminal intelligence, and patrol divisions.

