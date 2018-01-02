East Feliciana Rural Water asking customers to reduce water flow to prevent outage

The East Feliciana Rural Water System (EFRW) is asking its customers to scale back on the amount of water they're running through their pipes to prevent freezing in order to prevent an outage.

Due to the hard freeze warnings in effect, they say customers have been running excessive amounts of water through their service lines to prevent pipes from freezing and potentially bursting.

The company is now asking customers to scale back their water flow to a consistent drip. Due to excessive usage, EFRW has not been able to recover water storage and will not be able to maintain water flow at the current level of usage for the expected duration of the winter freeze. They say an outage will occur if customers do not scale back their water flow.

Officials in St. James Parish are asking their water customers to do likewise.

