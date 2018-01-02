Hard Freeze Warning for WAFB viewing area until Thursday

There has been a Hard Freeze Warning issued by the National Weather Center for most of the WAFB viewing area. (Source: WAFB/Nicole Rambin-Dickson)

There has been a Hard Freeze Warning issued by the National Weather Center for most of the WAFB viewing area.

As expected, it was a bitterly cold January morning - temperatures in the lower 20°s; very close to the record low.

There is a Hard Freeze Warning for following parishes and Mississippi Counties:

Ascension

Assumption,

East Baton Rouge,

East Feliciana,

Iberville,

Livingston,

Northern Tangipahoa,

Pointe Coupee,

Southern Tangipahoa,

St. Helena,

St. James,

St. John The Baptist,

Upper Lafourche,

Upper Terrebonne,

West Baton Rouge

West Feliciana

Amite County (MS)

Pike (MS)

Wilkinson (MS)

The First Alert Weather team advises it is still critical to take care of the 4 "P"s (pipes, pets, plants, and people) as temperatures continue to stay in the 30s throughout the week.

