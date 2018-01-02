Hard Freeze Warning for WAFB viewing area until Thursday - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Hard Freeze Warning for WAFB viewing area until Thursday

There has been a Hard Freeze Warning issued by the National Weather Center for most of the WAFB viewing area. (Source: WAFB/Nicole Rambin-Dickson) There has been a Hard Freeze Warning issued by the National Weather Center for most of the WAFB viewing area. (Source: WAFB/Nicole Rambin-Dickson)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

There has been a Hard Freeze Warning issued by the National Weather Center for most of the WAFB viewing area.

As expected, it was a bitterly cold January morning - temperatures in the lower 20°s; very close to the record low.

There is a Hard Freeze Warning for following parishes and Mississippi Counties:

  • Ascension 
  • Assumption,
  • East Baton Rouge,
  • East Feliciana,
  • Iberville,
  • Livingston,
  • Northern Tangipahoa,
  • Pointe Coupee, 
  • Southern Tangipahoa,
  • St. Helena,
  • St. James,
  • St. John The Baptist,
  • Upper Lafourche,
  • Upper Terrebonne,
  • West Baton Rouge
  • West Feliciana
  • Amite County (MS)
  • Pike (MS)
  • Wilkinson (MS)

The First Alert Weather team advises it is still critical to take care of the 4 "P"s (pipes, pets, plants, and people) as temperatures continue to stay in the 30s throughout the week.

RELATED:

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly