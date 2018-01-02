3 in custody after man found shot to death in Gonzales; victim identified

A man was found shot to death at the Vesta Trailer Park in Gonzales (Source: WAFB)

Officials with the Gonzales Police Department are investigating the shooting death of man Tuesday afternoon. Three people have been taken into custody for the shooting, authorities say.

Just after 3 p.m. on Tuesday, January 2, officers were dispatched to a clearing between Vesta Trailer Park and Verna Street in Gonzales. The trailer park is located on S Burnside Avenue. A call came in about a body being seen in a ditch there. Upon arrival, officers reported finding a deceased, middle-aged man who had been shot multiple times.

After some investigation, it was determined the shooting did not happen in the city, police say.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office deputies later arrived the scene in Gonzales and took over the investigation, authorities say.

Deputies now have three suspects in custody for their alleged roles in the fatal shooting. More charges may be forthcoming.

Those are arrested are:

Archie Armstrong, 20, of Marrero Second degree murder Obstruction of justice Felon in possession of a firearm Possession of a stolen firearm Possession of marijuana

Stefanie Encisco, 31, of Covington Accessory after the fact to second degree murder Obstruction of justice

Vernell Wilson, 21, of Marrero Accessory after the fact to second degree murder Obstruction of justice Felon in possession of a firearm Possession of a stolen firearm



Armstrong and Wilson were taken into custody prior to the body being discovered due to information from a witness. JPSO officials said they believe they have all suspects involved currently in custody. All three suspects were booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center.

A look at the Gonzales crime scene at the back of Vesta mobile home park. @JeffParishSO crime scene unit just pulled up @WAFB @FOX8NOLA pic.twitter.com/7PQkwt9J2k — Graham Ulkins (@GrahamWAFB) January 3, 2018

"Residents within Gonzales can rest assured that no murder took place in Gonzales today. Our officers and detectives, with the assistance of the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, were able to confirm this. Our department will not be making any further statements so as not to impede a fellow law enforcement agency's investigation," said Gonzales Chief of Police Sherman Jackson.

JPSO held a press conference on Wednesday, January 3 about the incident. Sheriff Joseph Lopinto III said the victim has been identified as Francisco Nieves, 20, an Hispanic male. He also said his office received a call on January 2 about a murder in an apartment on Avenue A. It was later determined this was Armstrong's apartment.

Deputies responded to the apartment and recovered a murder weapon, along with other evidence. A witness was able to give detectives information about the suspects. It was at this time that JPSO notified neighboring law enforcement agencies to be on the lookout for a body that had possibly been dumped somewhere.

The Gonzales Police Department then discovered the body matching the description provided by JPSO.

Lopinto said investigators believe Nieves knew the three suspects, but did not say in what capacity. He also said the killing happened in Jefferson Parish on January 1, then the suspects traveled to Gonzales to dump the body.

No motive has been identified in this case. The suspects are reportedly not cooperating with law enforcement in this case. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office at 504-363-5500.

