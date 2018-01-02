3 in custody after man found shot to death in Gonzales; Jefferson Parish deputies take over case

A man was found shot to death at the Vesta Trailer Park in Gonzales (Source: WAFB)

Officials with the Gonzales Police Department are investigating the shooting death of man Tuesday afternoon. Three people have been taken into custody for the shooting, authorities say.

Just after 3 p.m. on Tuesday, January 2, officers were dispatched to a clearing between Vesta Trailer Park and Verna Street in Gonzales. The trailer park is located on S Burnside Avenue. A call came in about a body being seen in a ditch there. Upon arrival, officers reported finding a deceased, middle-aged man who had been shot multiple times.

After some investigation, it was determined the shooting did not happen in the city, police say.

Since early Tuesday morning, Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office Homicide Section had been working on a potential homicide case. On Tuesday afternoon, officers from GPD contacted them, believing the body found to be connected to the case.

JPSO deputies later arrived the scene in Gonzales and took over the investigation, authorities say.

Through the course of the investigation, deputies now have three suspects in custody for their alleged roles in the fatal shooting. Their identities have yet to be released.

"Residents within Gonzales can rest assured that no murder took place in Gonzales today. Our officers and detectives, with the assistance of the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, were able to confirm this. Our department will not be making any further statements so as not to impede a fellow law enforcement agency's investigation," said Gonzales Chief of Police Sherman Jackson.

