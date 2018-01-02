DRONE VIDEO: Crews battle house fire in Denham Springs; home con - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

DRONE VIDEO: Crews battle house fire in Denham Springs; home considered total loss

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
House fire in Livingston Trace subdivision (Source: Viewer) House fire in Livingston Trace subdivision (Source: Viewer)
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA (WAFB) -

Crews responded to a large house fire Tuesday afternoon in the Livingston Trace subdivision in Denham Springs.

Firefighters with Livingston Parish Fire District #4 responded to the call around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 2. The fire was at a home in the 2600 block of Feliciana Avenue. Officials say the fire started in the kitchen due to a pot of grease left on the stove. 

Crews worked for about an hour to contain the fire. No injuries were reported, but the house is considered a total loss.

