Vandals destroy 50 beehives in Iowa, killing at least 500,000 bees

The future of a honey business in Sioux Falls, Iowa, is uncertain after vandals destroyed dozens of their beehives.

According to a Facebook post, the owners of Wild Hill Honey said they discovered that 50 beehives were destroyed when they went to clear off the snow.

"I knew it was going to be bad, we went around the shed every hive was knocked over," Justin Engelhardt, owner of Wild Hill Honey told CBS affiliate KMEG. "Dead bees in the snow, it was terrible."

It was reported the beehives and equipment damaged or destroyed were worth upwards of $60,000. Engelhardt and his wife feared the vandals would cost them their business.

"It wipes us out, you can't insure beehives," Engelhardt said. "There's no insurance involved."

Members of the community came together by donating to the company's GoFundMe campaign, raising more than $30,000 in 24 hours. With those donations, the company can continue business at least until the spring.

The company took to Facebook once again to express their gratitude.

" Because of you, we will be able to continue our business in the spring. We are deeply moved by your compassion," the post said. "Between the contributions and the equipment we were able to salvage, our needs have been met. There are so many great causes to support. Our wish is that this spirit of compassion will be used to help others now."

The Sioux City Police Department is still actively looking for the vandals, offering a reward for information leading up to an arrest.

