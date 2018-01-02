'Big freeze' continues with no warming until the weekend

The “big freeze” continues through the rest of the work week with no significant warming until we get into the weekend!

A hard freeze warning goes into effect again Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. and remains in effect through 10 a.m. on Wednesday. The warning is in effect for all of southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi. Along with the bitterly cold temperatures, wind chills will drop again into the teens for most of the WAFB viewing area with single-digit wind chills possible for areas near and north of the LA/MS state line.

So here it is...a little snow apparently coming down offshore. #LAwx https://t.co/ZE9apWXbAq — Steve Caparotta (@SteveWAFB) January 2, 2018

Look for an early morning low on Wednesday in the lows 20s for the Red Stick, which means teens likely for areas north and east of the Capital City. Metro Baton Rouge should prepare for a run of 12 hours or more with temperatures at or below freezing.

In addition to Tuesday night’s bitter cold, there is a very slight chance of a few flakes falling (less than a 20 percent chance). A couple of forecast models are hinting at some very light precipitation rolling in from the northwest. That might be just enough to produce a flurry or two during the overnight hours, but no accumulations are expected in the viewing area and anything that does fall should be gone before the start of the morning commute.

You can expect mainly clear skies for Wednesday with a high getting in the lower 40s. Unfortunately, that will not be the end of the hard freezes.

The First Alert Forecast is calling for a return to the low 20s on both Thursday and Friday mornings, continuing our trend of prolonged overnight/early-morning freezes of the week. Thankfully, we expect sunshine for both Thursday and Friday, and that should take afternoon temperatures into the mid and upper 40s for both days.

Extended freeze periods will continue to be as big of a problem, maybe more of a problem, than the absolute low temperatures, with freeze durations that could run for 12 hours or more across metro Baton Rouge for each of the next three mornings.

HARD FREEZE: As temperatures continue to flirt with the freezing mark, are your pipes protected? Some local plumbers tell us what they’re already dealing with. @WAFB @WAFBweather pic.twitter.com/QH4WAhkfLS — Scottie Hunter WAFB (@ScottieWAFB) January 2, 2018

Even Saturday will start out extremely cold, with a morning low expected to drop into the mid 20s. However, Saturday should bring an end to our run of bitter cold. Winds will come around during the day on Saturday, with highs getting into the low 50s under mostly sunny skies.

Sunday morning will still be on the cool side, with lows in the upper 30s to near 40°, but that will feel almost “spring like” compared to this week. It’s back into the 60s for Sunday afternoon under partly cloudy skies, although we will also bring back a slight chance of afternoon and evening showers (20 percent).

Sunday’s isolated rains will precede an advancing cold front which gets into Louisiana on Monday. Monday looks wet across the WAFB area. Set rain chances at 70 percent or greater for the day. The current First Alert Forecast calls for a mild morning start on Monday in the mid 50s with an afternoon high in the mid 60s.

A few showers could linger into the early hours of Tuesday, but skies should be clearing by Tuesday afternoon. Thanks to Monday’s front, it will be cooler on Tuesday, with a morning start in the low 40s and an afternoon high in the upper 50s. The best news of all is that we do not anticipate anything nearly as cold as this week’s Arctic Outbreak!

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.