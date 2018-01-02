Boil advisory issued for parts of Tangipahoa Parish

A boil water advisory has been issued for part of Tangipahoa Parish.

The advisory was issued around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, January 2 for areas in Hammond, Tickfaw, and Independence that are operated by French Settlement Water Company.

The company says they are experiencing low pressure or no water in these areas. Because of this, a precautionary boil advisory has been issued. The advisory will remain in effect until the freeze is over and bacteriological samples can be collected the week of January 8.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.