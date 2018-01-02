MISSING: 19-year-old last seen on New Year's Eve

Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help in locating a teen who has been missing since New Year's Eve.

Peter Pedeaux, 19, was last seen with friends on December 31 on Blood River Road in the Springfield area.

LPSO spokesperson, Lori Steele, said deputies are investigating all possible leads and are currently working with first responders and volunteers to search the area near Blood River Road for Pedeaux.

Pedeaux is described as 5' 9” tall, weighing 145 lbs. with brown hair and hazel eyes.



Anyone with information is asked to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office at (225) 686-2241 x1.

