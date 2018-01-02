NBC names Hoda Kotb as Lauer replacement on 'Today'

The 2018 legislative year will bring debates over legislation to boost protections for victims and people who report sexual misconduct.More >>
The 2018 legislative year will bring debates over legislation to boost protections for victims and people who report sexual misconduct.More >>
The National Weather Service issued wind chill advisories covering a vast area from south Texas to Canada and from Montana and Wyoming through New England.More >>
The National Weather Service issued wind chill advisories covering a vast area from south Texas to Canada and from Montana and Wyoming through New England.More >>
Michigan lawmakers try to make up for lost time with new bike-safety pushMore >>
Michigan lawmakers try to make up for lost time with new bike-safety pushMore >>
Customers hoping to be among the first in California to purchase marijuana legally lined up early Monday, as the arrival of the new year brought with it broad legalization of cannabisMore >>
Customers hoping to be among the first in California to purchase marijuana legally lined up early Monday, as the arrival of the new year brought with it broad legalization of cannabisMore >>
Mariah Carey has made it through her performance on 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest' cleanly this year after bungling it last yearMore >>
Mariah Carey has made it through her performance on 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest' cleanly this year after bungling it last yearMore >>
Revelers around the world have welcomed the new year with fireworks, prayers and tight securityMore >>
Revelers around the world have welcomed the new year with fireworks, prayers and tight securityMore >>
The fire commissioner say a preschooler toying with the burners on his mother's stove accidentally lit New York City's deadliest blaze in decades.More >>
The fire commissioner say a preschooler toying with the burners on his mother's stove accidentally lit New York City's deadliest blaze in decades.More >>
Two young Milwaukee police officers are being hailed as heroes after rescuing two unconscious teenagers from a burning carMore >>
Two young Milwaukee police officers are being hailed as heroes after rescuing two unconscious teenagers from a burning carMore >>
Plunging temperatures across half the country underscore a stark reality for low-income Americans who rely on heating aidMore >>
Plunging temperatures across half the country underscore a stark reality for low-income Americans who rely on heating aidMore >>
Using video game technology and animation, the U.S. Army and Homeland Security Department have developed a computer-based simulator that can train everyone from teachers to first responders on how to react to an active shooter scenario.More >>
Using video game technology and animation, the U.S. Army and Homeland Security Department have developed a computer-based simulator that can train everyone from teachers to first responders on how to react to an active shooter scenario.More >>
Old-school arcade game of pinball is taking on a new lifeMore >>
Old-school arcade game of pinball is taking on a new lifeMore >>
A cruise ship passenger who saw the aftermath of a tour bus crash that killed 11 foreigners in southeastern Mexico said she saw skid marks leading to a trail of broken glass and an overturned bus in the ditchMore >>
A cruise ship passenger who saw the aftermath of a tour bus crash that killed 11 foreigners in southeastern Mexico said she saw skid marks leading to a trail of broken glass and an overturned bus in the ditchMore >>