2 dead in house fire on 78th Ave. and Pembroke St. in Baton Rouge

Two people were found dead in a house that was destroyed by fire in Baton Rouge early Tuesday morning, according to officials.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department has not yet identified the victims.

Officials said it happened on 78th Avenue near Pembroke Street. They reported it received the call about the fire just before 4:30 a.m.

Both vehicles are also a total loss.

Firefighters extinguished the flames around 6:30 a.m., but continued to put out hot spots throughout the morning.

Curt Monte with BRFD shared tips to avoid a scary situation like the one Tuesday morning.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

"Follow all the safety guidelines of your home heaters and make sure your home is fire safe," he said. "Check your smoke detectors, make sure they're working properly. Have an escape plan for your family. Have a meeting place outside. Just take those little steps to be prepared in case something like this does happen."

The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal recently issued an emergency alert after investigating seven fires within a 12-hour span.

The deputy marshals investigate fires all over the state.

The office is reminding folks to stay alert as these cold temperatures stick around.

