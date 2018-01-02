Mayor set to deliver State of the City-Parish address

Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help in locating a teen who has been missing since New Year's Eve.More >>
A man and woman were killed and a baby is fighting for his life after a crash Monday night in Baton Rouge in which the other driver is believed to be at fault, according to investigators.More >>
Two people were found dead in a house that was destroyed by fire in Baton Rouge early Tuesday morning, according to officials. The Baton Rouge Fire Department has not yet identified the victims.More >>
A well-known Gretna florist caught fire Tuesday morning.More >>
TUESDAY: HARD FREEZE WARNING until noon; mostly sunny, NE winds; COLD - a high of 39°
TUESDAY NIGHT: HARD FREEZE WARNING, 6 p.m. - 9 a.m. (Wed.); COLD - a low of 19°
Police are still determining when exactly the crime occurred but believe it was between one and three weeks ago.More >>
The National Weather Service issued wind chill advisories covering a vast area from south Texas to Canada and from Montana and Wyoming through New England.More >>
A feud between neighbors in West Harrison, Indiana is leaving an infant girl with medical issues caught in the middle.More >>
You've probably heard it hundreds of times: Prevent your pipes from freezing. Frozen pipes can burst, causing the homeowner thousands of dollars in damage.More >>
Next week’s College Football Playoff National Championship tickets are going for premium prices for next week’s game, up to nearly $20,000 each.More >>
An Amber Alert had been issued for two children in Round Rock.More >>
A new law took effect in Oregon Monday, allowing Oregonians to pump their own gas in rural counties.More >>
A South Carolina couple’s effort to get a red suitcase they found on Christmas Day back to its rightful owner is going viral.More >>
The Crimson Tide dominated top-ranked Clemson 24-6 in the Sugar Bowl semifinal game Monday night to give coach Nick Saban another shot at his record sixth national title.More >>
Resolve to shop smarter in 2018.More >>
