Mayor set to deliver State of the City-Parish address

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome will likely address the recent violence, among other things, in her State of the City-Parish address Tuesday.

She's expected to speak at the Old State Capitol building starting at 6:30 p.m.

She will reportedly also talk about current and future projects dealing with education, roads, and building better neighborhoods.

9News plans to carry her conference live on our digital platforms.

