Start of 2018 means new laws take effect in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, LA (AP) - More than 20 new or rewritten Louisiana laws take effect as January begins.

Public high schools are being urged to keep automated external defibrillators on their campuses, but the requirement only kicks in "if funding is available."

Business owners in 14 of Louisiana's most populous parishes will have to file online all their business documents owed to the Secretary of State's office, such as name registrations and annual reports, rather than through paper documents.

And drivers-in-training can expect lessons on how to respond to police during a traffic stop. Information on "appropriate driver conduct when stopped by a law enforcement officer" has been added to content requirements for driver education courses and the driving test.

The provisions starting Monday were passed by lawmakers in 2016 and 2017.

