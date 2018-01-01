Robbery possible motive in shooting on Victoria Drive; 1 injured

A person was reportedly shot in the leg on Victoria Drive (Source: Google Maps)

Police responded to a reported shooting on Victoria Drive Monday night.

The incident happened in the 3800 block of Victoria Drive around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, January 1. Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say robbery may have been a motive in this shooting.

The victim's condition is currently unknown.

We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.