Robbery possible motive in shooting on Victoria Drive; 1 injured

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Police responded to a reported shooting on Victoria Drive Monday night.

The incident happened in the 3800 block of Victoria Drive around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, January 1. Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say robbery may have been a motive in this shooting.

The victim's condition is currently unknown.

We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

