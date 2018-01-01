Young family of 3 killed in crash by driver reportedly speeding, on drugs

A man, woman, and baby were killed after a crash Monday night in Baton Rouge in which the other driver is believed to be at fault, according to investigators.

Officials identified the victims as Randell Williams Sr., 23, Kalandria Bethley, 21, and Randell Williams Jr., 4-months-old, all of Baton Rouge. The baby boy was initially taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, and succumbed to those injuries on Tuesday, January 2. The mother and father were pronounced dead on the scene.

The Baton Rouge Police Department reported the wreck happened on Scenic Highway near Blount Road around 6:15 p.m. on Monday, January 1.

Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. with BRPD said the investigation so far showed Williams was driving a 2006 Toyota Scion on Blount Road and was crossing the intersection of Scenic Highway when the car was hit by a 2003 Toyota Avalon. Reports state Williams had the green light at the intersection and the driver of the Avalon ran a red light.

According to Coppola, Williams and Bethley, who was in the front passenger seat, were pronounced dead at the scene. He also said investigators determined they were not properly buckled up. He added the baby was in the back seat and was properly secured in a child safety seat.

Coppola reported the 46-year-old driver of the Avalon and the 56-year-old woman with him were wearing their seat belts, but suffered moderate to severe injuries. They were both taken to the hospital.

Coppola added investigators suspect the driver of the Avalon was speeding and possibly on drugs at the time of the crash.

Scenic Highway was closed for about three hours as emergency officials worked to clear the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

