2 dead after wreck on Scenic Highway at Blount Road

Two people are dead Monday night after a wreck on Scenic Highway.

The crash happened in the 10000 block of Scenic Highway near Blount Road around 6:15 p.m. on Monday, January 1. Emergency officials say two people were killed in this wreck.

Scenic Highway was shutdown for about three hours as emergency officials worked to clear the wreck.

The victims' identities have not been released at this time. We will continue to update this story when we learn more.

