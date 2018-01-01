Baton Rouge personal trainer: Tips on how to keep your weight loss resolution

One of the most popular goals come New Year’s Day is weight loss. However, those fitness resolutions often do not last, fizzling away in a matter of weeks. So how to turn your gym routine into a lifestyle? A Baton Rouge personal trainer has a few ideas.

Paul Stradley, a personal trainer at the Southern Oak Athletic Club, says if you want the habit to stick, pace yourself. “Part of it is a lot of people bite off more than they can chew,” Stradley said. “You can't take on more than your time, your body, your age can handle at that.”

If you need help figuring out what exercises to do, he recommends meeting with a trainer to come up with a game plan. Of course, getting fit requires discipline. Stradley says people should create a routine and stick with it. For example, he says you could hit the gym every day after work. “Go straight there. Don't go home, check your email, pick up the mail, the paper. You'll get sidetracked,” he said.

One idea: find a gym with an atmosphere you like. Brandi Stafford has called Southern Oaks home for two years. “They create a community within this gym that keeps you wanting to come back to not only do better fitness-wise, but also to be around your friends,” she said.

Stradley says eating healthy is also key, noting that you “can’t outwork a bad diet.”

At the end of the day though, Stradley says the most important thing is to always tell yourself to keep going. “You have to move to get fit. You got to walk, run, swim. You can bike, you can chase your dogs, you can wrestle, whatever, but the main thing is you have to move,” he said.

