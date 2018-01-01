Shelter anticipates housing more than 100 people as temps continue to drop

Local shelters are having a busy time now that temperatures have dropped. In fact, the folks at Baton Rouge's St. Vincent de Paul shelter anticipate housing more than 100 men, women, and children who have no other way to escape the cold.

“When the temperatures hit below 40, we really maximize our efforts. We double our capacities. We do whatever is necessary to take people in safely, soundly,” said Michael Acaldo, director of St. Vincent de Paul.

Acaldo says you can also do your part to help those less fortunate. Right now, his team needs blankets, pillows, and towels.

