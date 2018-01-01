8 arrested for drunk driving on New Year's Eve in Baton Rouge

Eight people were arrested for drunk driving this New Year's (Source: EBRSO)

Eight people were arrested on New Year's Eve for drunk driving in Baton Rouge.

Those arrested are as follows:

Jamie Anderson, 45: A Louisiana State Police trooper was patrolling on LA 73 south of LA 1248 when the trooper observed a blue Jeep exit a driveway onto the highway without its headlights on. The trooper made a traffic stop, and while speaking with Anderson, observed she had bloodshot eyes, was swaying, had slurred speech, and had the smell of alcohol coming off her breath. Anderson reportedly told the trooper she had five or six beers before she was pulled over. Anderson then reportedly performed poorly of a Field Sobriety Test. A chemical test revealed her blood alcohol content was .155 percent. DWI 1st offense Headlights required

Henry Blakes, 39: Blakes was reportedly driving northbound in the 5500 block of Plank Road when he was seen weaving in and out of lanes and crossing the center line. A trooper performed a traffic stop and reported a strong odor of alcohol on Blakes' person. Blakes also reportedly swayed when he stood and had slurred speech. He then performed poorly on a Field Sobriety Test and a chemical test revealed his blood alcohol content was .163 percent. DWI 1st offense Driving left of center Reckless operation Drinking in a motor vehicle

Bernardo Centeno, 31: EMS personnel and officers responded to the 700 block of Monterrey Boulevard in reference to a man passed out in the driver's seat of a car. The vehicle was reportedly running when emergency personnel arrived on scene. The officer was able to wake Centeno and detected a strong smell of alcohol coming from his person. Centeno also reportedly had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, and was not able to maintain his balance to walk. A chemical test showed Centeno's blood alcohol content was .204 percent. DWI 1st offense Reckless operation Obstruction of a public highway No driver's license

Jeremy Coleman, 26: Coleman was arrested after reportedly crashing on LA 427 south of Highland Road. His vehicle went off the road and crashed into a fence. Coleman reportedly resisted arrest after performing poorly on a Field Sobriety Test. A chemical test showed his blood alcohol content was .134 percent. Coleman was taken to a local hospital for treatment, then booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. DWI 1st offense Careless operation Resisting an officer

Christopher Garner, 21: Garner was observed driving on Nicholson Drive in a reckless manner and was also reportedly speeding on LSU's campus, going 58 mph in a 35 mph zone. Garner submitted to a breath test. His blood alcohol content was .186 percent. DWI 1st offense Speeding Reckless operation

Julia Lowe, 23: The report state Lowe was involved in a wreck that happened in the 3000 block of O'Neal Lane near Manchester Avenue. The deputy who responded to the wreck reported smelling alcohol on Lowe's breath and also said she had slurred speech. Lowe reportedly admitted to drinking alcohol. When asked, Lowe reportedly told the deputy she had consumed one Michelob Ultra at midnight. She then performed poorly of a Field Sobriety Test and was arrested. While securing the vehicle, the deputy also reportedly saw, in plain view, a smoking pipe on the front passenger side floorboard. A chemical test revealed Lowe's blood alcohol content was .106 percent. DWI 1st offense Improper lane usage Possession of drug paraphernalia Careless operation Vehicular negligent injuring

Jullian McCarver, 27: An officer was patrolling the downtown area when McCarver was observed in the 300 block of Lafayette Street traveling the wrong way down the road. The officer initiated a traffic stop and reportedly saw McCarver swerve and running into a curb before coming to a stop. The officer noted various signs of impairment and during questioning, McCarver reportedly admitted to drinking alcohol. He willingly submitted to a Field Sobriety Test, which he performed poorly on. A chemical test revealed his blood alcohol content was .179 percent. DWI 1st offense One-way street Reckless operation

Timothy Smith, 44: Smith was reportedly observed swerving while driving northbound on UA 61 approaching LA 42. The officer conducted a traffic stop and observed Smith walking unsteadily when he got out of his truck. The officer reported smelling alcohol on Smith's breath while speaking to him. The officer also noted Smith's speech was slurred, his eyes were bloodshot and glassy, and he had an upper body sway while standing still. Smith reportedly admitted to having three or four Bud Lights at his grandmother's house during the Saints game earlier in the evening. Smith then reportedly performed poorly on the Field Sobriety Test. DWI 2nd offense Operating a vehicle with a suspended license Improper lane usage

Smith was reportedly observed swerving while driving northbound on UA 61 approaching LA 42. The officer conducted a traffic stop and observed Smith walking unsteadily when he got out of his truck. The officer reported smelling alcohol on Smith's breath while speaking to him. The officer also noted Smith's speech was slurred, his eyes were bloodshot and glassy, and he had an upper body sway while standing still. Smith reportedly admitted to having three or four Bud Lights at his grandmother's house during the Saints game earlier in the evening. Smith then reportedly performed poorly on the Field Sobriety Test.

