Man, woman found naked in car; arrested for solicitation and prostitution

A man and a woman are now behind bars after a deputy caught the two about to engage in prostitution.

The report states a deputy with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office was patrolling on Alamonster Avenue on Monday, January 1 when the deputy saw a silver 2007 Mazda 3 parked off the road in a secluded area. The deputy approached the vehicle and reportedly found a man and a woman, both naked, in the vehicle. The man, later identified as Michael Thompson, reportedly said he ran into the woman on Florida Boulevard and they made an arrangement to have sex in exchange for money.

The woman, identified as Crystal Harris, said she agreed to take money in exchange for having sex with Thompson, but that they had not yet had sex.

Both were arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Jail. Harris is charged with prostitution while Thompson is charged with soliciting for prostitutes.

