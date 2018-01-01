First Baton Rouge baby of 2018 born at Woman's Hospital - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

First Baton Rouge baby of 2018 born at Woman's Hospital

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Miracle was born at 12:16 a.m. on January 1, 2018 at Woman's Hospital (Source: Woman's Hospital) Miracle was born at 12:16 a.m. on January 1, 2018 at Woman's Hospital (Source: Woman's Hospital)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

The first baby of the new year in Baton Rouge was born at Woman's Hospital, says a spokesperson from the hospital.

Baby girl, Miracle, was born at 12:16 a.m. on Monday, January 1 at Woman's Hospital. Miracle was born to parents, Keaira and Michael, weighing 6 lbs, 5 ounces. She is 19 and 3/4 inches long.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly