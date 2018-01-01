Boil advisory issued for French Settlement Water Company

A precautionary boil advisory has been issued for customers of the French Settlement Water Company.

Officials say customers in the Maurepas, Gunboat Island and Bear Island areas of lower Livingston Parish are experiencing lower pressure and discolored water because of freeze related problems.

This advisory will remain in effect until the freeze ends and bacteriological samples can be collected the week of January 8, 2018.

