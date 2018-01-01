Powerful magnetic fields created during an MRI scan were thought to play havoc with some pacemakers, but a new study says these scans are safe for people with the heart devices.

Powerful magnetic fields created during an MRI scan were thought to play havoc with some pacemakers, but a new study says these scans are safe for people with the heart devices.

Preschoolers with asthma may have worse symptoms if they're overweight.

Preschoolers with asthma may have worse symptoms if they're overweight.

If you're a senior who's pledging to lose weight in 2018, be sure you're shedding excess fat without losing muscle and bone.

If you're a senior who's pledging to lose weight in 2018, be sure you're shedding excess fat without losing muscle and bone.

Seniors, lose the weight but not the muscle in 2018

Seniors, lose the weight but not the muscle in 2018

Small steps can make a big difference in your body and health

Small steps can make a big difference in your body and health

8 small changes for a slimmer you in 2018

8 small changes for a slimmer you in 2018

If one of your New Year's resolutions is to quit smoking, there are a number of ways to improve your chances of success, an expert in tobacco treatment says.

If one of your New Year's resolutions is to quit smoking, there are a number of ways to improve your chances of success, an expert in tobacco treatment says.

How to kick the smoking habit for good

How to kick the smoking habit for good

(HealthDay News) -- If one of your New Year's resolutions is to quit smoking, there are a number of ways to improve your chances of success, an expert in tobacco treatment says.

Ask yourself why you want to quit; remove tobacco products from your home and car; and set a quit date and stick to it, said Dr. Michael Steinberg. He is director of the Tobacco Dependence Program at Rutgers University, in New Jersey.

Seek out help, he suggested. There are many resources and you don't have to tackle this challenge on your own, Steinberg said.

Follow a healthy lifestyle, including eating right, regular exercise and sufficient sleep. Develop new coping skills. Many people use cigarettes to deal with stress, so it's important to find alternative methods, he explained.

Make a list of your smoking triggers and cues and try to avoid them. Also, take steps to avoid difficult situations, Steinberg said.

It's also a good idea to lower your intake of caffeine, which can make you feel jittery or anxious.

Don't try to quit cold turkey, because doing so reduces your chances of success, Steinberg advised.

You can significantly improve your likelihood of quitting if you use medications to quell nicotine cravings, get counseling to help with behavior changes, and have good social support.

Steinberg's final piece of advice is to never give up.

Nearly seven of 10 adult smokers report they want to quit completely, according to the latest statistics from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

More information

The American Cancer Society offers a guide to quitting smoking.

Copyright © 2018 HealthDay. All rights reserved.