Boil water advisory issued for Town of Livingston

A boil water advisory has been issued for the Town of Livingston, according to officials.

Officials said that due to holiday hours the water samples cannot be turned in until Tuesday. They also advised that it could take 48-72 hours to get the water samples back.

It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it, making ice, brushing teeth or using it for food preparation or rinsing food.

Boil water for one full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil.

