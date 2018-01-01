Man arrested in fatal New Year's Day shooting

Less than two hours into 2018, homicide detectives in Baton Rouge began investigating the city's first murder of the new year.

The Baton Rouge Police Department identified the victim as Trenity Grimes, 29.

Officials said the deadly shooting happened on Balis Drive, which is near College Drive and I-10, around 1:45 a.m.

They added Grimes was seen in the area suffering from injuries that resulted from a shooting and died at the scene.

Investigators were able to establish 27-year-old Thornton Lovely as a suspect in the shooting, and arrested him without incident on Tuesday, January 23.

Police say the shooting occurred after a verbal argument.

Lovely was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one count of second-degree murder.

NOTE: BRPD originally said that Lovely was 17 years old. That has since been corrected. Lovely is 27 years old.

