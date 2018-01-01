BRPD investigating deadly shooting that happened less than 2 hours into 2018

Less than two hours into 2018, homicide detectives in Baton Rouge began investigating the city's first murder of the new year.

The Baton Rouge Police Department identified the victim as Trenity Grimes, 29.

Officials said the deadly shooting happened on Balis Drive, which is near College Drive and I-10, around 1:45 a.m.

They added Grimes was seen in the area suffering from injuries that resulted from a shooting and died at the scene.

Investigators have not yet identified a suspect.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.