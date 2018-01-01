Late-game reception gives Notre Dame win over LSU in Citrus Bowl

On a mobile device? Click here to watch post-game coverage LIVE
No. 17 LSU gained a 17-14 advantage with 2:02 to play in a back-and-forth 2018 Citrus Bowl before No. 14 Notre Dame completed a 55-yard touchdown to hand the Tigers a 21-17 loss on a rainy New Year's Day in Camping World Stadium.
LSU running back Derrius Guice caught two touchdown passes and rushed 21 times for 98 yards. His final touch was a reception that came up inches from the goal line and led to a short field goal that put the Tigers ahead for 35 seconds of game time.
Notre Dame's Miles Boykin made a stellar one-handed catch along the right sideline to score the go-ahead touchdown with 1:28 to play.
