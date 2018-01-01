Late-game reception gives Notre Dame win over LSU in Citrus Bowl

On a mobile device? Click here to watch post-game coverage LIVE

Information provided by LSUSports.net

No. 17 LSU gained a 17-14 advantage with 2:02 to play in a back-and-forth 2018 Citrus Bowl before No. 14 Notre Dame completed a 55-yard touchdown to hand the Tigers a 21-17 loss on a rainy New Year's Day in Camping World Stadium.

LSU running back Derrius Guice caught two touchdown passes and rushed 21 times for 98 yards. His final touch was a reception that came up inches from the goal line and led to a short field goal that put the Tigers ahead for 35 seconds of game time.

Notre Dame's Miles Boykin made a stellar one-handed catch along the right sideline to score the go-ahead touchdown with 1:28 to play.

SCORING PLAYS:

ND J. Yoon 46 yd FG GOOD - 0-3, 2nd QTR

J. Yoon 46 yd FG GOOD - 0-3, 2nd QTR LSU D. Etling pass,to D. Guice for 20 yds for a TD, (J. Gonsoulin KICK) - 7-3, 3rd QTR

D. Etling pass,to D. Guice for 20 yds for a TD, (J. Gonsoulin KICK) - 7-3, 3rd QTR ND J. Yoon 49 yd FG GOOD - 7-3, 3rd QTR

J. Yoon 49 yd FG GOOD - 7-3, 3rd QTR LSU D. Etling pass,to D. Guice for 2 yds for a TD, (J. Gonsoulin KICK) - 14-6, 4th QTR

D. Etling pass,to D. Guice for 2 yds for a TD, (J. Gonsoulin KICK) - 14-6, 4th QTR ND I. Book pass,to M. Young for 6 yds for a TD, (I. Book pass to J. Adams for Two-Point Conversion) - 14-14, 4th QTR

I. Book pass,to M. Young for 6 yds for a TD, (I. Book pass to J. Adams for Two-Point Conversion) - 14-14, 4th QTR LSU J. Gonsoulin 17 yd FG GOOD - 17-14, 4th QTR

J. Gonsoulin 17 yd FG GOOD - 17-14, 4th QTR ND I. Book pass,to M. Boykin for 55 yds for a TD, (J. Yoon KICK) - 21-17, 4th QTR

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.