Flames destroy pool house on Pleasant Point Blvd., cause blamed on fire that started in fireplace

Investigators reported a fire that started in a fireplace was to blame for a blaze that destroyed a pool house just minutes into the new year.

The St. George Fire Protection District said it received a call at 12:02 a.m. about a fire on Pleasant Point Boulevard.

Asst. Fire Chief Chad Roberson said units arrived to find the pool house fully engulfed in flames.

He added firefighters were able to get the fire under control in a matter of minutes and prevented the flames from spreading to the home.

Roberson reported no one was injured.

