BRFD investigates Pontiac Street house fire

The Baton Rouge Fire Department was called out to a house fire late Saturday night.

Officials reported it happened on Pontiac Street, which is off Winnebago Street near I-110, just after 11 p.m.

They added the three people inside at the time were able to safely escape.

According to Mark Miles with BRFD, responding crews found flames shooting from a back bedroom when they arrived on the scene.

He said they were able to prevent the fire from spreading beyond the back of the house.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

The Red Cross was contacted to assist the family.

