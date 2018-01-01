Gonzales firefighters respond to fire on Purpera Road - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Gonzales firefighters respond to fire on Purpera Road

By Josh Auzenne, Digital
Connect
Fire (Source: WAFB) Fire (Source: WAFB)
GONZALES, LA (WAFB) -

Firefighters in Gonzales battled a house fire on New Year’s Eve.

The Gonzales Fire Department reported it happened on Purpera Road at Eva Street just after 9:30 p.m.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly