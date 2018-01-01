Fire destroys Gonzales home on New Year's Eve

South Purpera Avenue at East Eva Street in Gonzales (Source: Viewer)

Firefighters in Gonzales battled a fire that destroyed a home on New Year’s Eve.

The Gonzales Fire Department reported it happened on South Purpera Avenue at East Eva Street just after 9:30 p.m.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.