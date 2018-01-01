House fire on Woodglynn Dr. under investigation

The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a house fire Sunday evening that started in a bedroom.

Mark Miles with BRFD said it happened on Woodglynn Drive, which is near Greenwell Springs Road and Oak Villa Boulevard, just before 8 p.m.

He added firefighters arrived on the scene to find flames coming from a side window.

According to Miles, no one was home at the time, so firefighters went through the front door and quickly got the fire under control.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Red Cross was called out to assist the family.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.