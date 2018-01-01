Ashes in trash can ignite and spread to home, investigators say

The St. George Fire Protection District was called out to a house fire on Board Drive around 7:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

Asst. Fire Chief Chad Roberson said the first unit arrived on scene within minutes and found flames shooting through the roof over the carport in the back of the home.

He reported the fire was under control before 8 p.m.

According to Roberson, an investigator determined the fire was caused by ashes in a trash can next to the house that ignited and spread up the wall of the home into the attic.

He added no one was injured.

