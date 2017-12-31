Police arrest woman in connection with New Year's Eve stabbing that left man dead

An arrest has been made in connection with a stabbing on New Year's Eve that left one man dead, according to investigators.

The Baton Rouge Police Department reported Katrice Belezaire, 34, is facing a murder charge in the stabbing death of Benjamin McKeel.

Officials said it happened on Lorraine Street near North Foster Street around 7 p.m.

They added investigators believe an argument between Belezaire and McKeel led to the stabbing.

BRPD reported McKeel was taken to the hospital with critical injuries and later died.

Belezaire was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a charge of second-degree murder. Her bond is set at $100,000.

