NYE stabbing leaves one dead

A stabbing on Lorraine Street left one man in critical condition (Source: WAFB)

A stabbing on New Year's Eve left one man dead, according to BRPD.

The stabbing happened at around 7 p.m. Sunday evening in the 4900 block of Lorraine Street near North Foster Street.

One person was transported to a local area hospital with a critical injury. He later succumbed to his injuries.

There is no information yet on the victim or a suspect.

This investigation is ongoing.

