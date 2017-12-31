Family of beauty shop murder victim holds balloon release at scene of crime

After a deadly Friday night in Baton Rouge, a family came together to remember a life lost.

The friends and family of Karl Moore, Jr., a 32-year-old man shot and killed outside of Prestige Beauty Salon on Plank Road, gathered outside of the salon to remember their loved one with a balloon release and a short prayer.

Moore's death was the city's 100th murder for the year.

Officials are urging that if anybody knows anything that could help investigators with this case, call Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP.

