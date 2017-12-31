Family of beauty shop murder victim holds balloon release at scene of crime

It’s the beginning of a new year and the beginning of the big chill in the Deep South.More >>
The city of Baton Rouge rang in the new year with the 5th Annual Red Stick Revelry in downtown Baton Rouge.More >>
Fire investigators reported a fireplace was to blame for a blaze that destroyed a pool house just minutes into the new year.More >>
The Baton Rouge Fire Department was called out to a house fire late New Year’s Eve. Officials reported it happened on Pontiac Street, which is off Winnebago Street near I-110, just after 11 p.m.More >>
Firefighters in Gonzales battled a house fire on New Year’s Eve. The Gonzales Fire Department reported it happened on Purpera Road at Eva Street just after 9:30 p.m.More >>
A man fired more than 100 rounds at sheriff's deputies in Colorado early Sunday, killing one and injuring four others, before being fatally shot himself in what authorities called an ambush.More >>
Police determined Emily’s mom had been dead in their apartment for nearly 24 hours before the girl was found. The little girl had been wandering barefoot in a park across the street. She told the stranger who found her that her mom was lying on the floor, sleeping.More >>
The boy’s grandparents say he has been abused in the past, and he twice suffered burns in his mother’s custody, according to court documents.More >>
Earlier in the day, Trump capped 2017 with a video self-tribute touching on what he sees as the high points of his achievements and rhetoric from his first year in office.More >>
Multiple crews are on the scene in Chilton Co. responding to a hazmat situation on I-65 Southbound.More >>
Nadine Nepper kept busy this holiday season, making sure everything in the house was perfect for her daughter's return from college. Julia Nepper is 23 years old and just earned a Ph.D. from the University of Wisconsin.More >>
Costa Rican officials are investigating what caused a charter aircraft carrying 10 U.S. citizens and two local crewmembers to crash in a wooded area in the country's northwest soon after takeover, killing everyone on board.More >>
Two police officers were shot in Dyer County on Monday morning, according to Dyer County Sheriff's Office.More >>
An Amber Alert had been issued for two children in Round Rock.More >>
Resolve to shop smarter in 2018.More >>
