Man in wheelchair struck by vehicle dies; victim identified

A man struck by a vehicle Sunday on Essen Lane has succumbed to his injuries, according to BRPD.

The fatal crash happened on Sunday, December 31 around 6 p.m. in the 5000 block of Essen Lane near Summa Drive. The crash involved a 2010 Honda Accord and a man in a wheelchair.

Investigators say the Accord was traveling north on Essen Lane in an inside travel lane. Investigators believe Clay Barras, 61, was attempting to cross Essen Lane in his wheelchair when he was struck.

Police say Barras was not in a crosswalk or intersection. Barras was transported to a hospital in "very critical" condition, according to sources, and later succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the Accord was not injured.

Police say impairment is not a factor. The investigation is ongoing, but police say charges are not anticipated against the driver at this time.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.