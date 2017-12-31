Man in wheelchair in 'very critical' condition after being struc - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Man in wheelchair in 'very critical' condition after being struck by vehicle

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

One man was taken to the hospital in 'very critical' condition after being struck by a vehicle on Sunday, sources said.

The accident happened around 6 p.m. Sunday evening on Essen Lane near Summa Drive, near the Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center.

Sources say the man was in a wheelchair.

Details are limited at this time.

