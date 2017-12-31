Baton Rouge rings in 2018 with 5th annual Red Stick Revelry

The city of Baton Rouge rang in the new year with the 5th Annual Red Stick Revelry in downtown Baton Rouge.

Events started Sunday at 11:30 a.m. with the New Year's Eve 'Red Stick Rising' event in the North Boulevard Town Square.

There were hands-on activities for family members of all ages. Special musical guest, James Linden Hogg, also performed historic songs from the soundtrack of early America and local dance company, 'Of Moving Colors' will present a special community dance.

Red Stick Revelry kicked off at 7 p.m. with popular local band, Bread Pudd'n, followed by Phat Hat and a special appearance by John Schneider.

The grand finale was the Red Stick Drop at midnight followed by fireworks.

Happy New Year everyone!

