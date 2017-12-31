Woman arrested for contractor fraud after failing to make repairs, claimed to be licensed

A Baton Rouge woman has been accused fraud after allegedly claiming to be a licensed contractor and failing to complete cabinet repairs steaming from the August 2016 floods.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office has in custody, Kate Mo, 50, of Baton Rouge on the charge of engaging in the business of contracting without authority and residential contractor fraud. According to deputies, Mo had taken $1,000 as payment for a cabinet restoration job, which the victim claims was not finished.

According to the arrest report, during the course of the investigation of the victim told police he had persuaded by Mo into giving her the money to start the project.

Deputies say back in April, the victim entered a verbal agreement with Mo to have cabinets repaired at the victim's Downey Dr. residence, which had sustained damage during the August 2016 historic floods in Baton Rouge. Mo was operating under the business Proline, LLC, according to the arrest report, and claimed to be a licensed contractor with the state.

According to the arrest report, Mo and the victim originally agreed for Mo to replace the victim's kitchen cabinets for a total of $5,000.

The victim told police over the course of three months Mo never came to the residence, never gave the final estimate, and never began any work at the residence.

On August 22, authorities say the victim contacted Mo for a refund of the $1,000, to which Mo allegedly agreed. However, on September 8, the victim told police she had not heard from Mo and had yet to receive the refund.

According to authorities, a search of the Louisiana State Licensing Board of Contractor's verified and confirmed Mo is not a licensed contractor in the state of Louisiana.

RELATED STORIES: Contractors arrested for fraud related to August 2016 flood repairs

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.